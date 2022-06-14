Father's Day gifts for gamers and nerds 2022 - options to suit any budget

Hunting down some nerdy Father's Day gifts but coming up short? Don't sweat, we've got you. Our resident bargain-hunters have been deployed to find you the very best offers like truffle-seeking pigs. Is this our best analogy? No, but you get the idea.

Regardless of whether your loved one is into video games, Star Wars, Lego, or something else entirely, you'll find something to suit them below with these nerdy Father's Day gifts. We've tried to select options with quick delivery too, so you don't need

Oh, and don't worry - everything listed here has either been tested by us or has been highly recommended via consistently good user reviews. That means these nerdy Father's Day gifts should pass the test and delight their recipient.

Father's Day gifts 2022

From a Certain Point of View book | $18 $12.69 at Amazon

Save 30% - Seeing as it's crammed with 40 short stories set during the events of the first Star Wars movie, this anthology book is a great gift idea for Force-sensitive fathers. It features the best and brightest Star Wars writers too, so it's of a high quality.



UK deal: £9.99 £8.19 at Amazon



Best Movies of the '80s book | $16.99 at Amazon

If your dad grew up in the '80s, this might be one of the best Father's Day gifts on this page - it's crammed full of nostalgia for silver screen classics like Back to the Future, Die Hard, The Goonies, Labyrinth, and more. It's a great read with informative commentary throughout.



UK price: £13.54 at Amazon



Super Mario Warp Pipe mug | $23.99 $21.99 at Amazon

Save 8% - Another cool novelty mug, this is a clever design that isn't tacky about its connection to Super Mario; rather than just slapping the plumber and a logo on and calling it a day, it recreates the iconic Warp Pipe in pixel-form.



UK price: £23.72 at Amazon



Gaming cookbooks | Check the range at Amazon

For those of us drawing a blank on what to buy our game-loving, cooking-obsessed pa, why not blend the two interests together? These culinary delights are based on the menus of beloved in-game worlds like Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Destiny, and the ones we've been hands-on with are a delightful mix of cool recipes and lore.



UK: Check prices at Amazon



Geeki Tikis The Mandalorian mug | $29.99 at Amazon

Tiki mugs are awesome, and the Star Wars designs from Geeki Tikis are some of the best themed versions you can get. They all come highly recommended, but this Mandalorian cup might be our favorite. An excellent choice of Father's Day gift for dads that enjoy a cocktail.



UK price: Currently unavailable (check for more options at Amazon)



Nintendo Game and Watch | $49.99 $42.99 at Amazon

Save 14% - This might be the ultimate slice of retro Nintendo heaven; it comes with the original Super Mario Bros pre-installed along with the tricky Lost Levels pack. You can also get a Legend of Zelda version if you're lucky, but be warned - it's often out of stock.



UK price: £47.94 at Amazon



