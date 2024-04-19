Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn thinks Fantastic Four will break the MCU's superhero fatigue

Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn isn't worried about the upcoming movie being affected by superhero fatigue, but feels confident in the movie, saying it’s "brilliant."

"I think that with the story of the Fantastic Four, it feels like we want to get this right," Quinn said in a recent interview with Variety , "There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me. It’s really brilliant."

The Stranger Things star will soon make his MCU introduction as Johnny Storm, AKA Human Torch, in The Fantastic Four as part of Marvel’s Phase 6 . This will be a rather pivotal point for the MCU, which has been suffering lukewarm responses as of late with recent movies The Marvels and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania not doing as well as expected with reviews and at the box office.

Later in the interview, Quinn revealed why he thinks Fantastic Four won't suffer the same fate. "If we’re invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that’s why people go to the theaters to watch films. We’re not just in a penny; we’re in for a pound with this one. We’re going to go for it," Quinn said.

Alongside Quinn, the cast also includes The Last of Us ’ Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards AKA Mr. Fantastic, Napoleon ’s Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm AKA The Invisible Woman, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm AKA The Thing , and Ozark’s Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer .

Marvel is keeping plot details for the upcoming movie firmly under wraps, but what we do know is that Fantastic Four, directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, won't be another origin story , as confirmed by Marvel president Kevin Feige. From the artwork released, we can guess that the flick will be set sometime in the ‘60s . But what exactly will Marvel's First Family be up to? We will have to wait and see!

Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, 2025.