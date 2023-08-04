Two things are dominating the internet right now: ‘90s europop and Fantastic Four casting rumors. Seeing as how my knowledge of the former extends only to Aqua, let’s focus on Marvel’s First Family getting their flame on with some big-name actors – even if the speculation has already divided the internet.

While this is still a Mr. Fantastic-style stretch – and not confirmed as of writing – Jeff Sneider has reported that Vanessa Kirby has been cast as Sue Storm and Joseph Quinn (AKA Eddie Munson from Stranger Things season 4) will play The Human Torch. Additionally, The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach is also rumored to have been cast – but not as The Thing.

While we’re not getting any official confirmation on the reports during the actors’ strike, those on social media have spoken out on the news with their usual intensity.

"So perfect," one says of Vanessa Kirby being linked to the role of Sue Storm. "She’s a great actress and I could really see her becoming a big face in the MCU." Another added, "Vanessa Kirby would be so good as Sue Storm."

Joseph Quinn, meanwhile, is a little more out of left field. While there is a general backlash surrounding the potential casting, fans have defended the rumor in their droves.

"[Tom] Hiddleston and [Chris] Hemsworth were considered 'terrible casting.' Look at them now," one wrote, referring to the infamous 'unknown' tag slapped on the Loki and Thor actors when they first joined the MCU.

Another commented, "Soooooo why are people mad about this casting? I thought people loved him in Stranger Things but now the world is over according to people in the comment section because of this? How about wait until oh I don't know, a trailer or until the movie is officially released."

Some have, rightly, focused on the person behind the rumor. A fan remarked, "Joseph Quinn also doesn’t deserve this hatred because if you actually met the guy, you would know that he’s one of the nicest and sweetest people you could ever meet. He’s also more than Eddie from Stranger Things." Another said, "Anyone that is upset about the possibility of Joseph Quinn being cast as Johnny Storm, please get a life."

Others disagreed, saying, "Jack Quaid would have been better" (Quaid has strenuously denied any links to Fantastic Four) and that they do not see Quinn as Johnny "at all."

Fantastic Four, directed by Matt Shakman, is set for cinemas on May 2, 2025. For more from the MCU, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 5 as well as a look at how to watch the Marvel movies in order.