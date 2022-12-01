Bethesda’s Todd Howard has visited the set of Fallout TV show – and says we're going to be "blown away"

Bethesda’s Todd Howard says he expects everyone to be "blown away" by the upcoming Fallout TV show on Amazon.

"[I] got to visit the sets, read the scripts, things like that. It’s all new to me. They’re doing such an incredible job. I think if you like this world, you’re going to be blown away," Howard told Lex Fridman (opens in new tab).

He continued, "They’re obsessive with what’s on the screen and the storytelling and how it looks. I don’t want to spoil it, but when people see it they’ll be like, ‘Wow’"

Howard has also revealed more of the series – namely, that it won’t be a retreading of any of Bethesda’s Fallout games. Instead, it will tell an original story in the world of the iconic post-apocalyptic wasteland.

"People would say they want to make a movie. They wanted to tell the story of Fallout 3 or then tell the story of Fallout 4. For this it was, ‘Hey, let’s do something that exists in the world of Fallout," Howard said. "It’s not retelling a game story. It’s basically an area of the map. Let’s tell a story here that fits in the world we have built, [that] doesn’t break any of the rules, can reference the games – but isn’t a retelling of the games. It exists in the same world but is its own unique thing."

Fallout is being brought to life by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. A first official look at the Amazon series was released back in October to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the RPG series.

In it, dwellers from Vault 33 – complete with the game’s blue and yellow jumpsuits – are seen staring at the Vault’s cog-like open door. It seems, then, we’ll be heading out into the wastelands when the Fallout show lands on Amazon in the near future.

