There's a pretty neat Fallout Easter egg hiding in the poster, and you won't be able to unsee it

The Fallout TV show Easter eggs keep coming and coming as viewers pour over all the details in the video game adaptation. However, this latest one has us stumped as it’s been under our noses this whole time.

Posting on Reddit, one viewer shared one of the early Fallout TV show posters, with the caption: "I just realized this is a skull! Did you?" Take a look at it below and you’ll be able to see exactly what they mean, as the placement of the vault door Lucy is walking out of looks just like a skull, and actually a little bit like the Fallout mask too. We can see some similarities to this game poster for example, what do you think?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Redditors have been reacting to the post, kicking themselves for missing the symbolism before. "I would have never seen that.. now it reminds me of The Punisher," replied one. "Yes, and it looks like The Ghoul," added another, while a third quipped: "Someone in [the] design team is playing Sea of Thieves." We see it too.

There are so many hidden details in the adaptation, drawing from key moments in some of the best Fallout games. Among our favorites are a map containing all the key locations of the Vaults as well as a New Vegas cameo hidden in the finale.

However, it turns out that one of the biggest references to the games – the iconic "war never changes" line – was completely new for The Ghoul star Walton Goggins. Posting on Instagram, he addressed the reason why, admitting that his son is a gamer, but he’s not.

