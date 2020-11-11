Fall Guys could be getting more levels in Season 3

Mediatonic, the studio behind Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, are confident that Season 3 will have more levels than Season 2.

In a Reddit post , community managers at Mediatonic have hinted that the next season of Fall Guys will be bigger and better and will include a record amount of new levels. Oliver Hindle said, “The team is confident that Season 3 will have more levels than Season 2. We’ve grown a lot since launch with people joining the studio every week now. We’re investing a lot in growing the team and have huge plans for the game moving forward. We’re really committed to improving it over time and filling it with new content.”

At this point in time, we don’t know when Fall Guys Season 3 will be releasing, or what direction Mediatonic will take in terms of theme. But if you wanted to drop into the adorable jelly bean battle royale right now, Fall Guys is currently available, with a new midseason update coming today. Those updates include:

A new round called "Big fans", a sky-high race similiar to the SeeSaw level but with more obstacles.

Even more level variations to increase replayability. Season 2, as well as classic levels will have new obstacles to disrupt gameplay.

A new naming system for your Fall Guys profile will arrive on PC

'Lil Yeety' hammer has been added to Blunderdome and will bring chaos at every turn

A bunch of new bug fixes

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a platformer battle royale which is available to play on PS4 and PC. It’s unclear right now whether Fall Guys will be getting a PS5 upgrade, but we've got our fingers crossed.