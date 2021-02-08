Fall Guys and Fortnite crossover leaks with some familiar characters

It looks like Fortnite and Fall Guys are getting a crossover event, according to Fall Guys files dug up by a dataminer.

Fortnite leaker Max found a set of strings in Fall Guys' backend that explicitly mention Fortnite and some of its most popular characters: Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler, Rippley, and - of course - the Llama. It's a pretty safe bet that these strings will refer to cosmetic items for Fall Guys, and Max even theorizes that the presence of Bunny Brawler in the lineup may indicate the Fortnite and Fall Guys crossover is scheduled to occur around Easter.

This collab may start around Easter considering Bunny Brawler is one of the cosmetics to be added!February 5, 2021

The big question we're left with now is whether this collaboration event is going to exclusively take place in Fall Guys, or if it's going to have a presence in Fortnite too. Both games are hardly strangers to crossing over with other franchises, and Rippley's blobbish appearance is already halfway to jelly bean territory. It would be a tremendous blessing upon all creatures if Fall Guys came to Fortnite as customizable skins of their own, though good luck trying to hide in a bush when you're a 6-foot-tall, wobbly-armed, jelly-bean person.

Aside from potentially working on a crossover with the biggest battle royale in the business, the Fall Guys developers are also working to bring the game "to every major platform" - though we're still scratching our heads over all the Xbox Game Pass weirdness last month.