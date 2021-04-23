Falcon and The Winter Soldier season 2: everything Marvel has said about a potential new season

Are we getting Falcon and The Winter Soldier season 2? Unlike with WandaVision , Sam and Bucky’s stories aren’t immediately leading into a Marvel Phase 4 movie – as far as we know. That’s left things far more open for a Disney Plus follow-up, with the streamer being the likely home for their next adventures.

You might be surprised that the usually secretive Marvel Studios, from Kevin Feige on down, has been transparent about second seasons of their TV lineup – including Falcon and The Winter Soldier . In fact, things are looking overwhelmingly positive for those hoping for a speedy return for the duo.

So, join us as we break down everything Marvel has said (so far) about Falcon and The Winter Soldier season 2, including interviews, teases, and even how an awards category might have ultimately given the game away.

Is there a Falcon and The Winter Soldier season 2?

(Image credit: Disney)

Let’s be abundantly clear: there have been no official announcements surrounding Falcon and The Winter Soldier season 2, or any other spinoff involving any of the characters as of writing. The finale ended with a "Captain America and The Winter Soldier" title card, but nothing else.

That’s not to say Marvel isn’t interested. Far from it. Speaking at a Television Critics’ Association tour, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, "We are keeping in mind a structure [for shows] that would lead into a season 2 and a season 3 in a more direct way than a show like WandaVision, which clearly goes into a feature."

Feige, though, is living in the here and now for the time being. During a Falcon and The Winter Soldier press conference, he stated that he was focusing solely on the quality of the first season. “We approached it like the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one," Feige remarked.

But there’s hope. Feige also admitted that the team has kicked around “ideas” for Falcon and The Winter Soldier should that ever come to pass. Though, at this early stage, that’s likely just futureproofing in case a second season is greenlit.

(Image credit: Disney)

Then, the plot thickens – all thanks to the Emmys. Confused? Marvel has submitted both WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier in categories for the upcoming awards ceremony. For WandaVision, it falls under the “Limited Series” bracket. Falcon, meanwhile, is just up for Best Drama. It could be done to avoid a clash, though seems to be the biggest indicator yet that we’re getting a Falcon and The Winter Soldier season 2. WandaVision was limited, Falcon's future is far more open-ended.

At the time of the Emmy submissions, Marvel producer Nate Moore was surprisingly forthright in an interview with IndieWire . On the prospects of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, he said: “Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season.”

Moore also doubled down on WandaVision likely being one-and-done, saying, "I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality…. whereas Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is... And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story."

That may sound like season 2 is a done deal but, hand on heart, one of the leading cast members for Falcon and The Winter Soldier hasn’t been told about a new season. "No, we have not, and I'll tell you that honestly, we have not," Stan replied when asked by Collider about whether he’s heard about a renewal. "As per usual, I don't quite know what the next step is. We never really do.”

There you have it. There’s every reason to be cautiously optimistic. Kevin Feige has plans for second seasons of some shows, while one producer has earmarked Falcon and The Winter Soldier as a leading candidate to continue its story across multiple years on Disney Plus. Seb Stan may not know much about the next step – but it appears he, too, will be along for the ride.

Now, all eyes turn towards Marvel in anticipation of an official announcement. In the meantime, you can check out some of the best shows on Disney Plus.