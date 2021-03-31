Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3 runtime revealed in Marvel leak

Falcon and The Winter Soldier has, so far, been consistently longer than the relatively bite-sized chapters of WandaVision. That pattern is set to continue with the third episode – as a new leak reveals it’s set to be the longest MCU Disney Plus episode yet.

Plenty_Echidna_545 (who also leaked last week’s runtime) is back on Reddit – after a temporary hiatus – and ready to spill the beans. Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3 is 54 minutes long. Throw in the credits and the “Previously On” sizzle reel and you’re looking at around 48-49 minutes of action (and staring contests) this week.

A good thing, too, because an MCU villain is in our midst. As heavily implied by the closing minutes of Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2, Baron Zemo will appear in this episode according to the leak.

That leaves a lot of space to fill. So far, Falcon and The Winter Soldier has addressed everything from uncomfortable conversations on race through to setting up adventures for Marvel Phase 4 and beyond by introducing another Young Avenger. An upcoming episode is also going to feature a surprise character according to the showrunner – so expect future episodes to clock in at similar runtimes if they want to fit in as many nods and winks to the larger universe as possible.

On the movie side of things, Marvel has had a slight shake-up. Black Widow is now out in theaters and Disney Plus, via its Premier Access range, on July 9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has shifted back to September 3.

If you want to catch up on the complete story so far, here’s our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.