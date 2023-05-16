Tyler Rake is back in action in the Extraction 2 trailer. The new look at the upcoming movie features some explosive action as Rake is set on a fresh mission.

"Tyler, you were clinically dead nine months ago," the voiceover begins, "but you survived. You fought your way back, you have to find out why." We then we see some action-packed footage as Rake goes in search of a mysterious woman and her child.

Chris Hemsworth also shared a new poster for the movie as well, which featured his black ops mercenary on fire. "A single shot oner that clocks in at 21 minutes... you heard that right," tweeted the Thor actor alongside the new image. "Prepare for the ride of your life!!"

A single shot oner that clocks in at 🚨21 minutes🚨.. you heard that right. Prepare for the ride of your life!! EXTRACTION 2 TRAILER TOMORROW!

This is the second look we’ve had at the new movie after a teaser trailer was released earlier in the year. That featured a glimpse at the extra-long sequence Hemsworth teased, as well as setting the scene for the new sequel that sees Rake back from the (presumed) dead.

The movie is directed by Sam Hargrave, who also helmed the first Extraction, and is written by Joe Russo. Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa will be reprising their roles from the original film while Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili join the cast.

Extraction 2 crashes onto Netflix on June 16.