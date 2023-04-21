Joe Russo says Extraction 2 will feature a ridiculously long one-take action sequence

Extraction 2 is set to feature an extra-long action scene, according to writer Joe Russo. The film is a follow-up to 2020's Extraction and stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

Speaking with Collider (opens in new tab), the Russo brothers confirmed that one action sequence in the movie will be a continuous take that lasts for a frankly ridiculous 14 minutes. "I haven't got out the stopwatch, but that seems pretty accurate," Joe Russo said, then teased that the sequence "may" include a helicopter.

The official synopsis for Extraction 2 promises another action-packed adventure: "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

The first trailer for the movie has already featured Hemsworth's Rake punching people while he's literally on fire, so maybe this ultra-long continuous action scene shouldn't come as a huge surprise – especially considering the first movie features a 12-minute continuous shot.

Sam Hargrace returns to direct the sequel, while Golshifteh Farahani is back as Nik Khan. Olga Kurylenko, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili are among the newcomers to the line-up.

Extraction, which is based on Andre Parks' graphic novel Ciudad, is one of Netflix's 15 most-watched movies ever, along with the likes of The Adam Project, Red Notice, and The Gray Man. Time will tell if Extraction 2 can make it into the list, too.

The sequel arrives this June 16. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.