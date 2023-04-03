Chris Hemsworth is throwing fire punches in Netflix's Extraction 2 trailer

Extraction is back, and Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is just as brutal as ever. The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix sequel sees him involved in an electric action sequence, before cutting to flashbacks.

Shaky camera work, some John Wick-level action, and pulsating soundtrack teases this will be an epic return for Rake – and it seems he's not letting a silly thing like being declared clinically dead hold him back. The trailer culminates with Hemsworth's arms catching fire, and he throws a series of fire-fuelled punches. Yes, FIRE PUNCHES.

The official synopsis for the new movie reads: "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

The sequel brings back director Sam Hargrace with Joe Russo penning the script and producing. Golshifteh Farahani also reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili joining.

The first movie was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, and become one of the streamer's most-popular original films ever. The sequel will be hoping to break into the Netflix's most-watched top 15 movies list too.

Extraction 2 premieres on Netflix on June 16. Check out our 2023 movie release dates for all the other upcoming movies on the way.

You can also browse out collection of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows for what to stream right now.