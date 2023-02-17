Evangeline Lilly turned down a role in an X-Men movie: "I wasn’t into superhero movies"

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly has revealed that she turned down a role in an X-Men movie when it was offered to her by Hugh Jackman.

“[Jackman] was like, 'Hey, so, the X-Men guys are asking me if I would approach you because they know that you won't talk to anybody. They knew I was working with you and were interested to know if it would ever interest you to do an X-Men thing,'" Lilly told the Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab) (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). The two actors worked together on the 2011 sci-fi movie Real Steel, directed by Shawn Levy.

"I was like, 'No. It doesn't interest me. I'm not interested. I was like, 'I feel like such a dick because I'm talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I'm telling him, 'No, that doesn't appeal.' Like, what?! I felt so rude!"

Lilly also revealed that she turned down an offer from Joss Whedon to play Wonder Woman for an unproduced DC movie in the '00s. The main reason why? "Honestly, I wasn't into superhero movies and that's the main reason why, in both of these instances, I just kind of felt like I don't know what I get out of this. I often was very critical of them. Like, I was known to mock them and treat them as lower forms of entertainment until Marvel came around."

Of course, Lilly went on to play Hope van Dyne, AKA Wasp, in 2015's Ant-Man and its 2018 follow-up, Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as making an appearance in Avengers: Endgame. She reprises the role in the newly released threequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

