One Marvel actor "had to look up what MCU meant" after joining the cast of Vision Quest: "Now I am fully immersed, I've watched all the movies"

Marvel star Emily Hampshire has admitted she didn't know what the MCU was before joining the upcoming Vision series, officially titled Vision Quest.

The actor, who will be playing Tony Stark’s intelligence defense system E.D.I.T.H. in the show, had to quickly catch up with the superhero franchise before filming. Now she knows "everything".

"When I first got this job, which I couldn't talk about for a year, which was very difficult, my lawyer had said to me: 'Oh, now you're in the MCU'. And I had to look up what MCU meant," Hampshire said at the red carpet of the Artists for Peace and Justice annual gala earlier this month (via etalk).

"But now I'm fully immersed. I've watched all the movies. I didn't know much about the MCU before. Now I know everything," she added.

Set to be released next year, Vision Quest sees Paul Bettany returning as Vision, while James Spader is returning as Ultron. Most details of the show are still under wraps.

"I was shocked at how secret it is, like we had to give in our scripts at the end of the day," Hampshire recalled during the interview. "I know a lot of secret things I can't tell you, but what was amazing was... Paul Bettany and James Spader, who are the best people."

The upcoming Disney Plus series will have Picard's Terry Matalas as showrunner, who recently compared Vision's journey in the story to Spock's in the 1986 movie Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (via Gizmodo).

Alongside Bettany and Spader, the cast includes Orla Brady as Tony Stark’s AI assistant F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Todd Stashwick as Paladin, a mercenary hunting the Vision to acquire his technology. Faran Tahir is also set to reprise his role as Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings who was first seen in 2008's Iron Man, while T'Nia Miller joined the cast as Jocasta, a robot who was built by Ultron to be his bride.

Ruaridh Mollica was also announced to star in the show, with fans believing he could be playing Wanda and Vision's son, Tommy Maximoff (aka Speed).

Vision is set to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2026.