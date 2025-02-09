J.K. Simmons confirms that work has already started on Invincible season 4: "We actually have dipped our toes"

Invincible has only just re-entered our atmosphere with its third season (after obtaining a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, we might add) . However, according to the man behind the show's most feared mustaches, production has already begun on its next chapter.

J.K. Simmons, who voices tortured Viltrumite Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, let slip to Collider that work on season 4 for Invincible is in its early stages already. "Yeah, we actually have dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season," confessed Simmons. "And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again."

The uninitiated might wonder just how much Simmons' stoic heel-turning hero will be involved in the next season of Invincible, given his current predicament of being held captive in a Viltrumite prison in season 3 of Invincible . Since season 2, he's been left to stew over his past deeds alongside Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), making for more television gold that Simmons admits he has enjoyed bringing to life.

"Well, it's unexpected, I hope. And I'm always loath to even get close to any spoilers, but I loved the whole season, the whole third season, and, exploring the relationship between Omni-Man and Allen the Alien that, you know, based on the first two seasons, you know, there was a continuing surprise to me." Together, the two are proving to be the buddy story some fans might not have anticipated, but it sounds like Simmons is having a ball recording. "And also getting to play scenes with Seth Rogen was, you know, even though we were never in the room at the same time, I did get to respond to what Seth had already laid down a few times."

You can see how this loveable pair continues to get on as Invincible continues on Thursdays on Prime Video. Also, to get an idea of what's in store, check out what creator Robert Kirkman had to say about characters returning to Invincible season 3 here.