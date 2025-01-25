Invincible season 3 is going into darker territory, but will still have the capacity to surprise: "You think this show is going to go this way? Guess what? It's not."

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has teased a dark road ahead for Mark Grayson now that the animated hero has stopped pulling his punches.

"This is a very dark period in Mark's life," Kirkman says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Daredevil: Born Again on the cover and hits newsstands on January 29.

"Season 3 is where he gets put through the most intense paces he's experienced thus far."

Comic fans will be acutely aware that Invincible is hurtling towards Mark wearing his iconic blue suit, one that tends to serve as a harbinger for several unfortunate or tragic events in the hero's life.

While Kirkman admits the Prime Video series is going to be "covering a portion" of that story this year, "where we end up is hopefully going to be a surprise".

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

It's that word, "surprise", that appears be the theme of the third season. While it may stop short of outright wrongfooting its audience, Kirkman certainly wants to keep viewers unsteady.

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"One of the most exciting things about season3, for me, is really just the scale of it," Kirkman says. "What we're trying to do on this show at all times is think about that audience perception. We think about how savvy people are watching all these streaming shows so we're figuring out ways to go, 'You think this show is going to go this way? Guess what? It's not.' We accomplished that in a lot of different ways in season three that I think people are going to be pretty shocked by."

Invincible season 3 is on Prime Video from February 6. Check out our Invincible season 3 release schedule so you don't miss an episode.

Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which will be available from Wednesday, January 29. Check out the Daredevil: Born Again cover to look for on newsstands below...