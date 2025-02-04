Invincible season 3 continues the superhero show's streak by debuting with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Invincible season 3 has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, which means it's maintained its streak of stellar scores across all three seasons so far.

While season 2 also stands at 100%, season 1 is ever so slightly lower with 98%. Still, that's an excellent run of scores.

So far, 11 reviews have been counted for season 3, which equals 100%. One of them is GamesRadar+'s own Invincible season 3 review, which awards the show 4.5 out of five, with our reviewer writing: "Despite the Viltrumite threat being held back, Invincible season 3 flies through its first six episodes thanks to a supercharged, streamlined approach to Mark's changing power dynamics – and the challenges he fights to overcome in his blue suit era."

Mark Grayson's blue suit era is a big deal to those familiar with the comics. "He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume," creator Robert Kirkman said last year. "Anyone who has read the series knows the blue suit era is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

If you can't get enough of Invincible, the good news is the show has already been renewed for season 4, so there's plenty more on the way.

You can keep up to date with the new season with our Invincible season 3 release schedule, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Prime Video to stream now.