Invincible season 3 casting rumors are heating up thanks to this old Jeffrey Dean Morgan Instagram post

A year-old Instagram post has fans thinking Jeffrey Dean Morgan will appear in Invincible season 3.

Back in January 2023, the actor posted a picture of himself leaning on the second and third compendiums of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's Invincible comic book series.

The recent announcement of Invincible season 3's February 2025 release date has led to some digging up the picture and using it to back up longstanding theories that Morgan will be voicing a character in the Prime Video animated series.

Hello again Jeffrey Dean Morgan with the INVINCIBLE Compendium’s. Keeping an eye on this in the coming months… pic.twitter.com/TgivTkL1HdOctober 16, 2024

Right now, there are two main candidates for Jeffrey Dean Morgan to play according to the Invincible fanbase.

The first is Thragg, the leader of the Viltrumites who is first introduced during the events of Invincible Returns #1.

The second is Conquest, a villain who – if Invincible follows its own source material – is lined up to be the main villain of Invincible season 3 now that Mark has dealt with Angstrom Levy.

Morgan, of course, has previous for playing big-name villains before. He portrayed The Walking Dead's Negan from the sixth season through to the show's end, most famously killing Glenn (ironically played by Mark Grayson voice actor Steven Yeun).

Robert Kirkman casting old Walking Dead alumni is also nothing new. Invincible has the likes of Steven Yeun, Ross Marquand (The Immortal), and Sonequa Martin-Green (Green Ghost). Chad Coleman, Khary Payton, Michael Cudlitz, Lauren Cohan, and Lennie James among its voice cast. Will Jeffrey Dean Morgan be joining them?

Invincible season 3 is coming to Prime Video – with no mid-season break – from February 6. For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Prime Video.