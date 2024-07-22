Marvel planted fake leaks to hide Deadpool and Wolverine's biggest cameos: "There may been some misdirections on the internet"

We've been told by Shawn Levy himself to expect a lot of cameos in Deadpool and Wolverine, which has understandably had the rumor mill in a frenzy over the last few months. Fans have been busy speculating as to who'll show up in the superhero threequel – from Elektra to Cyclops. Turns out, they might've have been following false clues and barking up the wrong trees thanks to Marvel...

In a new interview with GamesRadar+, executive producer Wendy Jacobson teases that "there may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy." In short, and as ever, not everything you've read online is true...

"I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick," Jacobson, who previously worked on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, continues. "Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc. It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn't."

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool and Wolverine sees the titular merc and mutant make their MCU debuts, as they team-up to save the former's friends and family from a TVA-related disaster. Despite one being a Logan fanboy and the other a guilt-ridden hero harboring a dark secret, their bickering isn't the only thing that threatens the mission, either, once they get tangled up in the dastardly plans of Professor X's evil twin sister Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

With that, we can expect Charles Xavier to show up at some point – Deadline previously claimed that Patrick Stewart would reprise his role from Fox's X-Men films, though this has since been removed from the original article. We know Aaron Stanford's Pyro makes an appearance, too, thanks to the trailers. But who else might make a cameo?

Fortunately, we've not got long to wait to find out, as Deadpool and Wolverine lands in UK cinemas on July 25, and a day later in the US. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.