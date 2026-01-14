Marvel fans are trying to work out why the MCU hasn't given us a Shang-Chi 2 yet, after watching "charismatic" Simu Liu in new thriller series

By published

"He's funny, grounded, and has real leading-man presence"

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It may have been five whole years since the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but Marvel fans are still asking themselves (and each other) why the studio fumbled the bag with Simu Liu's superhero...

After binge-watching the actor in Peacock's new thriller series The Copenhagen Test, one viewer took to Reddit to point out how "charismatic" Liu is in the show – and question why he hasn't been seen again in MCU since his debut in 2021.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

