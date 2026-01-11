Simu Liu says Shang-Chi will be a “more lived-in” character when we’re finally reunited with him in Avengers: Doomsday

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was easily one of the most refreshing and rewarding Marvel movies to come out in the post Endgame-era, which made it all the more frustrating that we’ve been waiting so long to see him back on the big screen. Thankfully, he’ll be fighting alongside the likes of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday, and according to the man himself, he’ll be more than comfortable to hold his own.

In an interview with Comic Book, Simu Liu hinted at Shang-Chi’s state when he joins the fight raging across realities. “He’s older,” Liu explained. ”I’m older, so getting to bring a little bit more of a quality of self-assurance is always great, especially because Shang was such a fish out of water. There’s a little bit of a jump in time, so I think we’ll meet him at a place where he’s feeling a little more lived in with who he is and his responsibilities.”

Naturally, even though the film might be waiting for us at the other end of 2026, one of the biggest things Liu is working hard on is making sure he reveals absolutely nothing he isn’t supposed to, even after sharing the occasional behind-the-scenes image.

“I never know when something I say is going to get picked up into a soundbite,” he said. “I think I was freezing cold on the rooftop of the Empire State Building, and they were like, ‘What about his costume?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, it’s new.’ It just became an unstoppable maelstrom of messed-up lines. I am very reserved about what to say about it now.”

For now, we’ll have to wait for more to be revealed under Marvel Studios’ say so before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. As for every other Marvel movie and show set to arrive, check out our list here.