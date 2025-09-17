Shang-Chi star Simu Liu shares Avengers: Doomsday behind-the-scenes picture – but Marvel isn't letting anything slip by this time

You might be looking for Avengers: Doomsday clues in this behind-the-scenes picture of Shang-Chi star Simu Liu but, I promise you, Marvel is giving nothing away.

As posted on his Instagram Stories, Liu is on set at Avengers: Doomsday in the picture, but there's no inkling of spoilers, sights, or even set dressing. In fact, the only way we know it's even a Marvel production is the tag on his costume behind him saying 'Shang-Chi' – and even that's covered up. Doomsday marks the character's return to the MCU for the first time since his 2021 standalone film, though he's also set to appear in Marvel Zombies.

Speaking to Japanese publication The River, Liu teased a little of what to expect from Robert Downey Jr.'s upcoming performance as Doctor Doom.

"He's been an integral part of Marvel's success and has been in so many films over the years, yet he still takes the time to meet and connect with so many people," Liu said. "Because he's played such a diverse range of roles, I think everyone will be blown away by the way he tackles this new character in this film."

That isn't the only Avengers: Doomsday-related tease deployed by a Marvel alumni in recent times, however. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo posted something far more official (and blurry) on their own social media pages, with the obscured image looking suspiciously like a Fantastic Four tease of Reed Richards' chalkboard.

Elsewhere, we've had to rely on good ol' fashioned scheduling conflicts to try and pick up some juicy clues on what surprises are lurking in Avengers: Doomsday.

Both Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and She-Hulk actor Tatiana Maslany had to pull out of appearances right around the time filming was due to commence on Avengers: Doomsday, which only stoked rumors that the pair would be joining the fit-to-burst cast of the Marvel Phase 6 entry, which already includes the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, several X-Men legacy actors, and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to his cinemas on December 18, 2026. For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.