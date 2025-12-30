Open-world GTA-like game Sleeping Dogs is one step closer to the big screen as Shang-Chi's Simu Liu says the movie's landed a director

News
By published

The MCU star is still working to adapt Square Enix's cult game

Shang-Chi and Wei Shen side-by-side
(Image credit: Marvel / Square Enix)

Square Enix's oft-forgotten cult game Sleeping Dogs is one step closer to being revived on the big screen, according to star Simu Liu, who's confirmed a director for the in-development flick.

For those out of the loop, 2012's Sleeping Dogs was a gorgeous crime thriller riffing on GTA, this time set in Hong Kong, which released to boatloads of praise but not a lot of sales, kneecapping any chance it had for a sequel. Shang-Chi and Kim's Convenience actor Simu Liu has publicly been trying to get a Sleeping Dogs movie adaptation off the ground in recent years, though.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.