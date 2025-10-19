Mark Ruffalo reveals why a Hulk movie might not happen any time soon: "Does anyone really want another one?"

The Hulk's future in the MCU has been unclear since his last on-screen appearance in 2022, and Mark Ruffalo recently explained why a solo movie of the character is very unlikely at the moment.

During a new interview with GQ, the Marvel actor was asked if he ever wished he had his own Hulk film. "Yeah, I’d love to have a solo Hulk movie," he replied. Ruffalo joined the superhero franchise in The Avengers, but he is the only main actor from the 2012 film who failed to secure a solo story afterwards, whether that was on the big screen or on Disney Plus.

"I don’t know if you know the story of that, but it's not really owned by Marvel. It's a Universal property. I don't know if it'll ever really come to be, honestly," Ruffalo explained. "We keep talking about it, what it would be. There's been so many Hulk movies already, it's like, does anyone really want another one? But I'd love one, and I do think the audiences would be into it if we could crack the nut of it."

Of course, the MCU already has a Hulk movie – The Incredible Hulk, released back in 2008, with Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The character was then recast, with Ruffalo taking over from Norton, but the film is still canon, as evidenced in Captain America: Brave New World.

Last year, Ruffalo said that Kevin Feige told him there would never be another Hulk movie in the MCU. "As far as I know. I could talk more about it but I've been told not to," the actor added. His recent comments seem more positive than back then, at least regarding Ruffalo's willingness to make it happen.

Ruffalo has been playing Bruce Banner aka the Hulk since 2012's Avengers. This year, he was announced to be in talks to return as the hero in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Tom Holland, but last month he said he is "still waiting to hear" from Marvel. "I haven't read a script yet," he revealed, confusing fans.

It's also unknown if he will be part of Avengers: Doomsday, as he was not included in the film's cast reveal event livestreamed earlier this year. In a recent interview, he jokingly explained this omission by saying: "They decided that it was better to get rid of me than for me to tell the end of the next movie."

Ruffalo was last seen as Hulk in Disney Plus' 2022 show She-Hulk, where it was revealed that he has a son named Skaar. The father-son duo is expected to appear in the MCU at some point, but right now the actor's upcoming projects within the franchise are not very clear.

