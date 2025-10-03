Hulk actor and notorious spoiler-spiller Mark Ruffalo jokes that he's not in Avengers: Doomsday so he couldn't blow the ending: "They decided that it was better to get rid of me"

It's unclear if the Hulk will be part of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, but recent comments by Mark Ruffalo seem to suggest he might be missing out on the action after all. The actor has recently addressed his much talked-about absence from the MCU film's cast reveal event livestreamed earlier this year.

Late night host Jimmy Fallon asked Ruffalo during his show last night why he wasn't in the "Avengers trailer", saying: "Every time you're on the show you give a spoiler or you get in trouble."

The actor cheekily replied: "They decided that it was better to get rid of me than for me to tell the end of the next movie."

Ruffalo has been playing Bruce Banner aka the Hulk since 2012's Avengers. This year, he was announced to be in talks to return as the hero in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Tom Holland, but last month he said he is "still waiting to hear" from Marvel. "I haven't read a script yet," he revealed.

With nothing officially confirmed right now, it's possible that Marvel Studios is just keeping their cards close to their chest regarding the Hulk, especially considering Ruffalo's track record as a spoiler-spiller.

In 2017, the actor revealed during an interview that a lot of superheroes would die at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and he also accidentally live-streamed around 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok.

Is Marvel 'getting rid of' the actor', as he claimed? Or is Ruffalo finally mastering the art of keeping secrets to himself and deceiving the audience? We'll have to wait to know for sure, but we're hoping to see him on the big screen again soon.

