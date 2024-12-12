Kraven the Hunter debuts to 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, just a fraction more than Madame Web's bleak score

Just days before its cinema release, Kraven the Hunter has debuted to a bleak Rotten Tomatoes score – though, at 15%, it hasn't beaten Madame Web to the title of worst-reviewed Sony Marvel movie.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, the superhero flick sees Kraven face-off against Alessandro Nivola's Rhino while navigating his complicated, antagonistic relationship with his ruthless father Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe). Ariana DeBose (as Calypso), Fred Hechinger (as Kraven's half-brother Chameleon), Christopher Abbott, and Levi Miller round out the supporting cast.

Before critics unleashed their thoughts on the movie on December 11 (alongside GamesRadar+'s very own Kraven the Hunter review), first reactions on Twitter called it "a drag", "a disappointment", and "a waste of Aaron Taylor-Johnson", so it's less-than-fresh rating is hardly surprising.

According to Comic Book, the film is predicted to pull in the lowest box-office opening of all the Sony Marvel movies, which include Morbius and the financially successful Venom trilogy. It is tracking to earn just $13 to $15 million during its first weekend in US theaters – and may spell the end for the SCU.

Released in February, Madame Web, which is currently rated 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, centers on paramedic Cassie (Dakota Johnson), who inexplicably finds herself with psychic abilities following a near-death experience. Onboard a train one evening, she sees a horrifying vision of a man murdering three young women and saves them all by intervening, subsequently thrusting the foursome into a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the would-be killer.

