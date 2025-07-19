I stopped doing my Marvel homework a long time ago, but I'm still excited for Fantastic Four because it wipes the MCU slate clean

This year, Marvel introduces its first family to the MCU in the studio’s biggest film of the year, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But as well as adding a flurry of new characters to the extended universe and setting up Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming movie also has the chance to gain the studio a whole new audience by wiping the slate clean, and perhaps alleviating some of that superhero fatigue felt by many an old Marvel head.

Let’s face it, keeping up with the MCU feels a lot like homework nowadays. If you want to see a new Marvel movie heading to theaters, or a show coming to Disney Plus, there’s a good chance you’ll need to have watched multiple different projects beforehand to understand references, or recognise characters and cameos. But in the real world, some people just don’t have the time to keep up with everything.

In this respect, being a Marvel fan has become exclusive and simply not accessible to everyone. That’s why I think that Fantastic Four is the perfect opportunity for new and old fans to get (re)acquainted with the MCU. The movie is finally wiping the slate clean, bringing new characters, a fresh ‘60s world, and new villains to the MCU so that you can fall in love with Marvel all over again, just in time for Doomsday.

Wiping the slate clean

Starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/Thing, The Fantastic Four follows Marvel’s first family at the height of their popularity, living in a retro-futuristic '60s America. However, their perfect world comes crashing down when Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) arrives to warn them that their “planet has been marked for death” and will soon be devoured by Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

As exciting as that sounds, the most important detail of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is that it more or less acts as a stand-alone movie. Meaning, you don’t really have to watch anything before you go and see it in the cinema. This will be music to many a prospective viewer’s ears. Especially those who haven’t been keeping up with Marvel’s numerous side-stories and have been patiently waiting for a way back into the MCU.

For me, I loved the OG Marvel movies whilst growing up, from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies to the good ol’ Fox days of X-Men and the ‘00s Fantastic Four flicks. However, by involving myself in other genres and franchises, I lost my way with Marvel, and before I knew it, I was trying to keep up with new releases but had no idea what was going on. So, like many others, I just stopped keeping up with it. In short, I contracted a terrible case of superhero fatigue.

Could The Fantastic Four: First Steps cure superhero fatigue?

From speaking with other ex-Marvel lovers and film buffs, I know I am not alone in feeling this way. I think this is where the phenomenon of ‘superhero fatigue’ or ‘superhero exhaustion’ comes from. Audiences don’t want their viewing experiences to feel like work. And when you have to dedicate huge chunks of time watching other projects just to be able to enjoy one single film, it feels like a task, and this can be daunting for new fans, especially.

In saying this, I wonder, could Fantastic Four: First Steps be the cure for Marvel? We have seen with James Gunn’s Superman just how a more-or-less stand-alone superhero flick can stir up a large audience and attract viewers who perhaps don't usually opt to see comic book movies on the big screen. Drawing in a bigger crowd is surely Marvel’s goal after this year’s releases. Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World didn't exactly knock it out of the park at the box office, for Marvel movies, that is.

Looking forward to Doomsday

Wrangling that wider audience would also mean that there would be more eyes on Marvel’s huge upcoming event, Avengers: Doomsday. The studio has really thrown everything it has at the wall with this one, by welcoming back a giant list of OG Marvel characters such as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Alan Cummings' Nightcrawler, as well as Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Marvel is even bringing back its biggest star, Robert Downey Jr. But as we all know, his character Iron Man sacrificed his life in Avengers: Endgame. But that’s not a bother for the Multiverse, as RDJ will be playing a brand new character, villain Doctor Doom. What’s more is that the new Fantastic Four and The New Avengers will also play a vital role in the movie. I’m seeing a ‘new’ theme here, which is perfect for us returning fans.

So what do you say? Will you give Marvel another chance? I will certainly be going to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps to meet the MCU’s First Family. And who knows, maybe the movie will ignite my passion for all things MCU and spur me on to catch up on some more of the studio’s recent projects.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 24 in the UK and July 25 in the US as part of Marvel Phase 6. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and keep up with all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.