Deadpool and Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reveal they're working on a non-superhero movie together

Deadpool and Wolverine hasn't even hit cinemas yet, and Ryan Reynolds is already teasing his next project with co-star Hugh Jackman.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, ahead of the Marvel movie's release, the Wade Wilson actor said that the duo has "one we're looking to do soon" and that it won't have anything to do with superheroes.

Beyond that, he kept his cards close to his chest, though he did go on to explain why he's so keen to keep working with the X-Men star...

"I would say that [ours] is like any relationship that is successful and works: It's that two parties are rooting for each other," Reynolds noted. "I'm always rooting for Hugh to score and win. I also know the infinite nuance of his heart and his mind and who he is. I can say firsthand that he's a person who's not just worth rooting for, he's somebody who's impossible to not root for."

Also starring Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, and potentially a bunch of familiar faces too, Deadpool and Wolverine was directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy and sees the titular Merc with a Mouth enlist the help of Jackman's misanthropic mutant, after he's brought in by the TVA and tasked with saving the Sacred Timeline.

We don't know much elsewhere about the film's plot yet, but we do know fans should gear themselves up for a ton of meta mayhem, what with the trailers so far hinting at Paul Rudd gags, a poke at Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and more.

Deadpool and Wolverine lands in UK cinemas on July 25, before reaching US theaters a day later. While we wait, make sure you're up to date with all that's gone down in the MCU so far with our guide to Marvel Phase 5.