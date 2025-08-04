DC boss James Gunn shuts down The Batman 2 and Teen Titans rumors saying "everything" you've heard is either a "guess" or "made up"

With some highly anticipated DC projects in the works, DC Studios co-head James Gunn is trying to stop rumors from spreading too far. While answering questions about the upcoming The Batman 2 and the Teen Titans live-action movie, Gunn told fans not to believe everything they see online.

"Anything you've heard about that movie [Teen Titans] is made up or a guess. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people," he wrote on Threads.

Gunn said last week that the DCU Teen Titans script "doesn't exist", as the project is not a priority for the new superhero franchise at the moment. In March 2024, DC announced that Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira was writing the script, but she has been fully focused on Wonder Woman "for a while". That means that, as Gunn said, nothing has been set in stone about Teen Titans, so all rumors out there are probably false.

In another message on Threads, after a fan asked if Hush will be part of The Batman 2, Gunn repeated: "Again, everything you've heard is a total guess or made up."

While Teen Titans is still in early stages, The Batman 2 is expected to land in cinemas in 2027, with filming set to start soon after multiple delays. Gunn recently said that production on The Batman 2 would commence "immediately" upon the script's completion, with Robert Pattinson returning as the Caped Crusader.

Teen Titans and the anticipated The Batman sequel are only two of the many movies and shows at DCU that are getting fans excited right now. Gunn recently confirmed 9 more DC projects are in the works, including another Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, which has yet to announce its lead star.

Next up on the DC calendar is Peacemaker season 2, which is set to be released on August 21 on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming titles in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and all other upcoming DC movies to put on your release radar.