James Gunn says the DCU Teen Titans script "doesn't exist," as the writer has been working on a Wonder Woman movie "for a while"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has given a very positive update on the new Wonder Woman movie – at the expense of the DCU Teen Titans movie.

Gunn recently revealed that Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is also penning a Wonder Woman film, after previously saying the Amazonian hero was "priority" for the new DCU. Nogueira was also reported to be penning a Teen Titans movie in March 2024 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

When asked on Threads about Nogueira's Teen Titans script, though, Gunn replied: "It doesn't exist. She's been on WW for a while."

"I asked Ana to move to WW to finish that first and she did," he later clarified, and added when someone said it seems Teen Titans is on the back burner: "Yes yes we just have never read a script."

Neither Teen Titans nor the Wonder Woman film were announced as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, so it seems like the new universe has a lot of flexibility.

That tracks with something Gunn told us earlier this month: "In terms of the DCU in general, I want the movies and the TV shows to be mostly self-contained. I don't want everything to have to lean on each other. I don't think of this so much as one long story where everybody has to take in every little piece. I think of this as creating a universe, and then people are able to jump in and tell little pieces of the story from all around that universe."

Gunn has also recently confirmed 9 DC projects in the works, including Clayface and The Brave and the Bold (though Gunn also told us there is no new update on that particular Batman project). Teen Titans wasn't on the list, however, and it seems The Authority might be on the back burner, too.

Superman is in theaters now, while the next DC project to arrive is Peacemaker season 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows to keep up to date with everything else the studio has in store.