DC boss James Gunn says Wonder Woman has always been a "priority" and they have "good writers" working on the movie, but "they have to not be somebody who's gonna take two years to write a script"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has provided an update on the DCU's upcoming Wonder Woman movie, but it seems like there's still a way to go until it makes its way to our screens.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn told Rolling Stone when asked about recent reports that the movie was being fast-tracked after Superman's critical and commercial success. "I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting – like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days.

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Last month, news broke that a new Wonder Woman movie was in the works. Gal Gadot, who played Diana Prince in the DCEU, will not reprise the role, but no one else has been cast just yet.

Superman kicked off the theatrical arm of the DCU Chapter One earlier this month with David Corenswet playing the Man of Steel. Gunn has previously said that DC's main trio of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman will eventually re-team in the DCU, but not just yet (and the Caped Crusader has yet to be recast either).

Superman is out now in theaters.