After James Gunn said the movie was a "priority", the DCU's Wonder Woman reboot hires Supergirl screenwriter to pen the script

The DCU's Wonder Woman reboot has found its screenwriter: Ana Nogueira, who also wrote the upcoming Supergirl movie for DC Studios (via Deadline).

This update comes hot on the heels of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn saying that he's "always had Wonder Woman as a priority" News first broke of the DCU's new take on Diana Prince last month, but this is the first concrete detail we've had since then (no director or actors are attached to the project just yet).

Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman in the DCEU, originating the role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before taking center stage in 2017's Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins. A sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, followed in 2020, and a third movie was announced in 2021 with Gadot set to return. However, in 2022, after Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, the threequel was cancelled.

As for Supergirl, Nogueira's first DCU project, the upcoming movie stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Superman's party girl cousin, who ends up on a "murderous quest for revenge" during her travels across the galaxy (with Krypto in tow, of course). Based on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic by Tom King, the movie is directed by I, Tonya and Cruella helmer Craig Gillespie and will also star Matthias Schoenaerts and Eve Ridley, as well as featuring Jason Momoa as Lobo.

Nogueira, whose Supergirl screenplay is her debut feature film script, is reportedly also working on a live-action Teen Titans movie for the DCU.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026 as part of the DCU Chapter One. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.