James Gunn says 9 DC projects are currently in the works, but seems to suggest The Authority isn't

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared the DC projects confirmed to be on the way – and one that might not be coming anytime soon.

Speaking to Straw Hat Goofy on TikTok, Gunn commented on the state of various projects. "We got some really cool stuff happening," he said. "We got Supergirl coming out in a year, we got Lanterns coming out [in] probably less than a year. That's some good stuff, that's some really good stuff… We're making Clayface right now, and that is, oh man, the script by Mike Flanagan [is] so, oh, so good. Straight horror. And we're working on The Brave and the Bold, Wonder Woman, The Batman 2 with Matt Reeves, we're working on that, we're working on Sgt. Rock."

When asked about The Authority, though, Gunn was more hesitant. "The Authority, that's…" he said, then, when asked, "That's not going so well?" burst into laughter.

"But I think that's really all the projects – that's everything that's important," Gunn continued, before mentioning two other shows that are also on the way. "Krypto shorts… little cartoons for kids that are really fun… I just met with Dean [Lorey, showrunner] on a Creature Commandos season 2. Real big priority for us."

Now, the running gag through the video is that John Cena in full Peacemaker gear is being blanked by Gunn – of course, Peacemaker season 2 is next up for DC, arriving in August.

Of course, there might be even more in the pipeline that Gunn is choosing to keep under wraps for the moment – we'll just have to wait and see.

"There's really no new updates," Gunn told us recently of The Brave and the Bold. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for absolutely everything the studio has in store.