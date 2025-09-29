The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more

Welcome back to our guide to the week's best new shows and movies! On this page you'll find six recommendations for the hottest films and TV shows that are available to stream this week, across a range of streamers.

Chad Powers

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

This charming sports comedy looks set to fill the Ted Lasso-shaped hole in our viewing schedules. Glen Powell stars as Russ Holliday, an arrogant college football quarterback who has tanked his career. Desperate to get back on the pitch, he decides to "do a Mrs. Doubtfire... but with football." He invents a new persona – the titular Chad Powers – and joins the struggling South Georgia Catfish. Luckily, his Dad is a prosthetics artist and is able to give him a new face, but keeping the secret is gonna be tricky in the locker room...

Yes, the premise of Chad Powers is deeply silly, but there's plenty of fun to be had here. Having had his ego sorely bruised, Russ/Chad begins a journey of personal growth and redemption that will change his life for the better. Check it out when the show starts on September 30.

Bring Her Back

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

One of the year's best horror movies hits HBO Max this week. Following the death of their father, step-siblings Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong) are fostered by a strange woman named Laura (Sally Hawkins, giving a terrifically creepy performance), who is grieving the passing of her own daughter. When Laura discovers that the older Andy intends to apply for custody of Piper, however, things take an ominous turn.

Danny and Michael Philippou's previous film Talk To Me was a critical and commercial hit. Bring Her Back one ups it in terms of psychological chills and eerie atmosphere. It's a bleak watch, but also a darkly compelling one, and ideal as we head into October and the nights grow longer...

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The latest instalment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster anthology (which dramatises the lives of various infamous serial killers) retells the grim story of Ed Gein, the murderer and grave-robber who haunted Wisconsin in the 1950s, and whose crimes would "inspire" numerous horror movies. Charlie Hunnan stars as Gein, while Laurie Metcalf plays his fervently religious mother, Augusta.

Murphy's previous Monster seasons have been critically divisive, but strong ratings winners and this looks like the darkest instalment of the franchise yet. You probably already know by now if you're up for another trawl through the viscera of this American nightmare, but if you can stomach it, the full eight episode season drops onto Netflix on October 3.

All of You

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein both co-wrote and stars in this sci-fi tinged romance where a company named Soul Connex promises to help people find their soulmate. Goldstein plays handsome singleton Simon. He went to university with Laura (Imogen Poots) and fell in love with her, but she is matched with another man, named Lukas (Steven Cree). As the decades pass, Laura and Simon remain friends and both gradually start to grapple with the weight of their feelings for each other.

All of You sounds like a certified tearjerker. Goldstein and Poots have terrific chemistry together, while the sci-fi element adds a thought-provoking touch to a story about how we find love and how relationships can shift and change.

Peacemaker season 2, episode 7

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max (US), NOW TV (UK)

Peacemaker's second season has been a little slower and more thoughtful than the frenetically-paced first year. Things really stepped up a gear last week, however, with the appearance of a major DC character and an explosive reveal about the true nature of the parallel world that Chris Smith/Peacemaker has been nipping in and out of all season. Yep, this is Earth-X – a world where the Nazis won World War 2. Meanwhile, back on the Prime Earth the screws are tightening on the 11th Street Kids as Rick Flag (Frank Grillo) continues his obsessive quest for vengeance.

With only two episodes left of the season – and everything up for grabs – the show feels more gripping than ever. Will the gang escape the parallel universe? And what will they find waiting for them if they get home? There's only one way to find out...

Dudes

(Image credit: Stephan Rabold / Netflix)

Available: UK/US

Where to watch: Netflix

Four men in their mid-40s struggle to stay afloat in a changing world in this comedy drama. From workplace changes to dating catastrophes, Ulf (Tom Beck), Cem (Serkan Kaya), Erik (David Rott), and Andi (Moritz Führmann) find the world a very different place to their younger days. To help them manage the shifting role of masculinity in society they sign up to a course on deconstructing male stereotypes – but trying to put their lessons into practice leads to further calamity.

This German remake of a Spanish show from 2018 looks like it has the potential to be a witty dismantling of gender stereotypes. We'll find out for sure either way when the series starts on October 2.

