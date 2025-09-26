Following James Gunn's hints on the Superman commentary, Peacemaker season 2 just featured a massive DCU cameo

Peacemaker showrunner James Gunn has been dropping hints for a while now that the back half of Peacemaker's second season will feature some big twists, turns, and character cameos. He even sort of spoiled things himself with recent comments in the Superman commentary.

Well, with episode 6 now out in the wild, we can confirm that some of that is true. Look away now if you haven't seen the episode yet as we're going to get straight into some big spoilers here...

In the episode, titled 'Ignorance is Chris,' Rick Flag Snr. visits Belle Reve prison. There he meets with imprisoned supervillain Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and makes him an offer: help him find Peacemaker by tracking his Quantum Unfolding Chamber in exchange for transfer to a nicer prison. Lex seemingly agrees.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The villain's appearance in this episode actually makes a lot of sense. In Superman, Luthor had access to an extra-dimensional prison in a pocket universe. He clearly has some valuable experience when it comes to this sort of technology.

The precise details of the bargain that Flag and Luthor make are a little vague, though, as the scene cuts to outside the cell mid-conversation. Flag then tells Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodríguez) that Luthor will be transferred to Van Kull – in the comics this is a maximum security facility for meta-humans located outside of Metropolis. It seems like Flag is playing a dangerous game with Luthor.

The question now is, will this be the only big DCU cameo? And will we see more of Lex? There are two more episodes to come from Peacemaker's second season and it feels like all the different factions are converging on the parallel Earth, now revealed to be the Nazi dimension, Earth-X.

Still, we wouldn't count against a cameo from Superman, or perhaps another appearance from Nathan Fillion's seemingly ubiquitous Guy Gardner before the season is out...

Need to catch up on all things DCU? Our guides on the DCU timeline and DCU Chapter One will help.