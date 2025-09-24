James Gunn just spoiled returning Superman actors in Peacemaker season 2's finale, because he thought it would air before the Superman director's commentary was released

James Gunn is about to get a phone call from James Gunn for spoiling some details of Peacemaker season 2's upcoming finale – and how it ties into Superman.

As revealed on the Superman director's commentary (now available digitally), Gunn opted to double dip on a set originally used for a shadowy Superman moment.

There, various Secretaries and those in positions of authority convened in a roundtable to discuss the threat of Superman. It seems, however, those pulling the strings behind the scenes will return – with Gunn not ruling out any further surprises.

"The Saturday after we did [this Superman scene], we shot a scene from Peacemaker [season 2] episode 8, because it had a lot of the same cast from Superman," Gunn revealed.

"It had James [Hiroyuki Liao] as Mori and Frank [Grillo] as Rick Flag, and then a couple of other people. I think this will have already aired when this director's commentary comes out, but I'm not sure actually – I'll leave the secrets there."

It's those 'couple of other people' that could set tongues wagging. Superman and Lex Luthor, of course, would be headline arrivals, especially given the upcoming Man of Tomorrow follow-up movie in the works.

Previously, Gunn had made it very clear that he wouldn't be sending out the finale to critics because of the spoilers hidden within.

That was later echoed by Harcourt actor Jennifer Holland, who recently revealed that the final three episodes of Peacemaker season 2 would have consequences for the wider DCU.

Peacemaker season 2 is currently airing weekly. For more, check out the Peacemaker season 2 Easter eggs we've discovered so far, plus all the latest on DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.