Peacemaker season 2's top-secret final episodes have a "lot of consequences" for the wider DCU

Peacemaker season 2's final three episodes are on the way, with one of its stars doubling down on James Gunn's claims on their importance to the wider DCU.

"A lot happens. A lot is revealed. A lot of consequences," Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker, told Phase Hero of the second season's concluding act.

Previously, Gunn had been surprisingly vocal about not sending the final episodes of Peacemaker season 2 out to critics, revealing that he doesn't want spoilers to leak out.

"It could mean they're terrible," Gunn told Brandon Davis previously. "That is one option. Or it could mean that there's a lot of major twists and turns in the last three episodes… I really don't want what's in those last three episodes to be spoiled. And so I'm keeping them close to the chest. I won't even let my publicist see them. That's the god's honest truth"

Gunn added, "I will also say, [episodes] six and eight may be my favorite things I've done, like, of all time. It's like some of my favorite stuff ever."

Curiously, Gunn has described Peacemaker season 2 as a "prequel" to Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow, which has only intensified speculation that the Man of Steel himself could turn up in the remaining episodes.

Whatever happens next, Gunn – busy shepherding the DCU as co-CEO of DC Studios – responded positively when asked on Threads whether he had "immediate plans" for Peacemaker after season 2.

Need to catch up on all things DCU? Our guides on the DCU timeline and DCU Chapter One will help.