Peacemaker season 2 is a "prequel" to Man of Tomorrow, which means there's a non-zero chance Superman turns up soon

James Gunn has added fuel to the fire of Peacemaker season 2's importance to the wider DCU by calling it a "prequel" to Man of Tomorrow.

The DC Studios boss put out a reminder on Twitter for fans to watch the latest episode of Peacemaker season 2, complete with John Cena cradling his stunt double, alongside the caption: "Watch the Man of Tomorrow Prequel AKA #Peacemaker Season 2."

Gunn has long been vocal about the importance of Peacemaker season 2 in the wider story he's trying to tell, previously mentioning that he isn't sending the last three episodes of the season out to critics because of the spoilers contained within.

"I will also say, six and eight may be my favorite things I've done, like, of all time. It's like some of my favorite stuff ever," Gunn told journalist Brandon Davis in an interview.

Those spoilers, seemingly, could feature those turning up again in Man of Tomorrow. We know for certain that David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will return in the quasi-Superman sequel, with Hawkgirl actor Isabel Merced also indicating she will be part of the ensemble.

On the current status of Man of Tomorrow, Gunn managed to (somehow) find time in his busy workload to update fans on Threads. The director revealed the script is "all" done.

Gunn added, "Just in the necessary and lengthy stage of rewriting and rewriting some more. It's been a lot of fun..

Peacemaker season 2 is currently airing on HBO Max. Man of Tomorrow hits cinemas on July 9, 2027.

