It looks like the Justice Gang will return in James Gunn's Superman sequel as Hawkgirl teases her return in Man of Tomorrow: "See you soon"

Just moments after DC boss and director James Gunn confirmed the upcoming Superman sequel, Hawkgirl star Isabel Merced also teased her involvement, and we hope this means that the rest of the Justice Gang is returning, too.

The Last of Us star took to Instagram and shared Gunn's original post of the Superman 2 artwork to her story, writing, "see you soon." A screenshot of Merced's Instagram story has since been shared on Twitter by Home of DCU. Check it out below.

Isabela Merced announces she will reprise her role of Hawkgirl in 'Man of Tomorrow'"See you Sooon"In theaters July 9, 2027 pic.twitter.com/1EjcdM2apTSeptember 3, 2025

Gunn took the movie world by storm on September 3 when he, alongside Superman stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, simultaneously announced that Superman 2, titled Man of Tomorrow, is officially in the works. As well as confirming the sequel will hit screens on July 9, 2027, the posts also contained three separate pieces of artwork for the upcoming movie.

For now, Gunn has only confirmed that Corenswet will return as the Man of Steel and Hoult as villain Lex Luthor, armor and all. However, Merced's comment sure does suggest that Hawkgirl will make an appearance. But what about the rest of the Justice Gang? We met the gaggle of helpful heroes in the 2025 DC movie, made up of Merced's Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific. By the end of the movie, Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho also joined the crew.

But, other than Merced, the other Justice Gang stars seem to be keeping tight-lipped over their involvement. Fillion and Carrigan have yet to speak on the sequel, and Gathegi shared a news report, writing, "Where does the story go next? Can't wait to see it." Cryptic.

The upcoming Superman sequel does not yet have an official synopsis. However, from the new artwork shared by Gunn, we think the movie could revolve around some kind of team-up between Superman and Lex Luthor. We wonder how the Justice Gang will feel about that.

Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters on July 9, 2027. For more, stay up to date with Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and upcoming DC movies.