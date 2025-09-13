James Gunn confirms he has plans for Peacemaker beyond season 2

It might look like inter-dimensional chaos sprinkled with a small case of bird blindness is unfolding within the second season of Peacemaker, but showrunner and co-head of DC Studios, James Gunn, has everything under control and might have big plans for its hero and some of his allies when the dust settles. Once again answering fans' burning questions, Gunn was probed on Threads about the future of Peacemaker (John Cena) and his ever-so-slightly unhinged super pal, Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), when they asked if there were any 'immediate' plans for the characters after season 2. Keeping cryptic about what that might be, the writer of the show and director of Superman simply responded with "Oh yeah," which naturally has us scratching our heads over just what that might be.

The obvious guess is that a third season of Peacemaker is on the cards, given just how well the latest chapter of Christopher Smith's story is going. What's also worth noting, however, is just how secretive Gunn is about the final few episodes of season 2 and the cameos stored in them that could open up more doors for the pair, portal-filled or not.

Besides members of the Justice Gang appearing already, there could be an opportunity for the likes of Superman (David Corenswet), who we now know will be returning in Man of Tomorrow, alongside Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, swooping in. Could this lead to a longer appearance from Peacemaker in that film than his talk show cameo in Superman? Or might space-related activity come into play and see a visit from other Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), thereby offering up a chance for Smith to appear in Lanterns, as well?

Let's also not forget that, given how some characters from Peacemaker have already appeared in Creature Commandos, the other Task Force that has recently been put back on standby might need some vacancies filled, which could bring Peacemaker and Vigilante back into action that way. For now, we can only wait and see how Smith's story unfolds in the coming weeks, but honestly, we're just relieved that Gunn doesn't seem to be done with two of the 11th Street Kids' most unpredictable members. If you need more info on every other DC movie and television show, fly like Eagly right over here.