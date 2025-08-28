James Gunn continues to build hype for Peacemaker season 2's secret cameos: "We have big stars from the DC universe… those are big surprises"

James Gunn is keeping a secret in Peacemaker season 2 – and he's letting everyone know about it.

While it's not the first time he's addressed the upcoming secret cameos in the back half of the DCU show, Gunn teased during an appearance on Escorpio Golden that some "big stars" will appear in the ongoing series.

"We have some big, big stars from the DC universe that are going to be near the end of the season," Gunn said.

"Those are big surprises. If we told you, I'd have to kill you," Gunn joked.

Previously, Gunn has been open about not even allowing press – including yours truly – from even catching a glimpse of Peacemaker season 2's final three episodes. Why? Because they contain some pretty major moments that the DC Studios co-CEO wants to keep under wraps.

"I really don't want what's in those last three episodes to be spoiled," Gunn told Phase Hero's Brandon Davis. "And so I'm keeping them close to the chest. I won't even let my publicist see them. That's the god's honest truth. I will also say, six and eight may be my favorite things I've done, like, of all time. It's like some of my favorite stuff ever."

So, get your guesses in: Superman, Lex Luthor, and (given Gunn's recent comments) Blue Beetle all could be likely candidates, but there could be something even more shocking just over the horizon. Batman, anyone? Or what about Booster Gold? We've only got a few more weeks of waiting to find out.

