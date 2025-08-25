James Gunn says Blue Beetle "fits in very nicely" with the new DCU along with Peacemaker, though "maybe we have to retcon a couple things"

Peacemaker may be the biggest example of a character who's made the jump from the previous DCEU movie franchise to James Gunn's DC Studios continuity, but he's not the only one, as Gunn says that Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle will also "fit in very nicely" with the new DC Universe.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Gunn compares Blue Beetle to Peacemaker, saying that there's "hardly anything" that needed to change for Peacemaker to make the jump to the new DCU, including a few minor changes to the events of the first season.

Likewise, Gunn says there may be a "couple things" that have to be retconned to fit Blue Beetle into his new DC Universe, but for the most part, the character is plug-and-play.

"Peacemaker was always in a weird place. People say he's a part of the DCEU, but he wasn't really. He was a part of this in-between universe of DC when there was nobody really making sure everything was connected, and at a time when they were going to rewrite everything with The Flash," Gunn tells Rotten Tomatoes. "We were kind of able to do whatever we wanted. We had that brash ending which I loved. It was one of my favorite things in the whole season, but it just didn't fit in with the DCU."

"And Peacemaker almost - there's hardly anything you need to change for him to slide very easily into the DCU," he continues. "Same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, but maybe we have to retcon a couple of things. But this is the big one."

For me, the idea of Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle jumping to the new DC Universe is music to my ears. The Blue Beetle film may not have been a massive, record-setting, global success, but it was easily one of the best DC movies of the pre-James Gunn era. I saw it three times in the theater, as its practical effects, charming sense of humor and family dynamic, and its high-octane action completely hooked me.

At the same time, Blue Beetle as a character does fit in quite well with the wider universe of superheroes Gunn is establishing, which has a lot in common with the Justice League International era of comics, a team where Jaime Reyes' predecessor as Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, is a central member.

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña himself has dropped some hints that a sequel to his film could be in the works . We do know he'll reprise his role as a voice actor in a still untitled animated series.

While we wait to hear how he might fit into the new DCU, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.