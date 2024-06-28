The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we've got another batch of fresh streaming recommendations ready for you to tuck into. Speaking of which… The Bear season 3 serves up a new course of culinary drama (and some comedy, too) on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus across the pond, with all 10 episodes ready to binge.

Elsewhere in the world of TV, new superhero series Supacell arrives on Netflix, raunchy period drama My Lady Grey hits Prime Video, and comedy-drama Land of Women, starring Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria, is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

As for movies, sparks fly between Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in A Family Affair on Netflix, Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone takes the lead in Apple TV Plus' Fancy Dance, and Emma Stone produces surreal comedy Problemista, starring Tilda Swinton, on Max.

Supacell

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Following the success of his 2019 musical crime drama Blue Story (the highest-grossing British urban film of all time), writer-director Rapman has gone all-out with his latest project: a bold superhero TV series for Netflix. Supacell follows a group of seemingly unconnected South Londoners as they develop superpowers overnight, without any clear reason as to why. The action-packed series follows their journey of discovery, which sees them encounter dangerous enemies that lead to devastating consequences. Netflix, seriously – we need season 2 already!

The Bear season 3

(Image credit: FX)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

The Bear restaurant has finally opened its doors, but there's plenty on Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) plate to keep him occupied – including a shaky personal life and a business venture poised on a knife edge. The third season of the pressure-cooker drama revolves around The Bear's baby steps as it aims to strike out in the fine dining world with its crack team of chef, staff, and – of course – newly-refined front-of-house Cousin (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). While the premiere heads into slightly more experimental territory, the rest of the season serves up the usual buffet of tense, emotion-driven character drama that should put it at the head of the table come awards season.

A Family Affair

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

In need of some light relief this weekend? Well, A Family Affair may be the perfect tonic. Things get steamy in the new Netflix rom-com, which stars Bullet Train's Joey King as Zara, a personal assistant to a huge Hollywood star played by Zac Efron. When she discovers that Chris (Efron) is having a secret romance with her widowed mother Brooke (Nicole Kidman), everything gets more complicated. Directed by Behind the Candelabra's Richard LaGravenese and the producers of Anyone But You, the new movie also stars Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates, and Sherry Cola.

My Lady Jane

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Move over Bridgerton and The Great, there's a new steamy historical drama in town. Starring Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel, this revisionist take imagines what might have happened if Lady Jane Grey avoided the executioner's axe. Spared from death, she goes on to have a fun life of romance, adventure, and a whole load of magical realism. Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon, Dominic Cooper, and Jim Broadbent all also appear in the star-studded cast of the show that’s been dubbed perfect escapism by critics. All eight episodes are available to binge-watch now.

Fancy Dance

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Erica Tremblay's touching drama Fancy Dance follows Jax (Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone), as she takes care of her 19-year-old niece Roki (Isabel DeRoy-Olson) on the Seneca–Cayuga Nation Reservation in Oklahoma. When she's not looking after Roki, Jax devotes her time to looking for her missing sister, though her search takes an unexpected turn when Jax's father Frank (Shea Whigham) starts threatening her for custody of Roki. In an act that risks everything, Jax and Roki hit the road to track down the latter’s mother in time for her upcoming powwow.

The film is currently rated 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, which gives you a pretty good indication as to why it's one of our recommendations this week.

Land of Women

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria stars in Land of Women, a new comedy-drama series. She plays Gala, a woman whose life is turned upside down when her husband gets caught up with the wrong people and fails to repay a debt – and disappears in the process. To stay out of trouble, Gala, her mother, and her teenage daughter return to her mother's hometown in Spain that she fled 50 years earlier and attempt to lay low. However, gossip spreads fast in the village…

Problemista

(Image credit: A24)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Comedian Julio Torres makes his directorial debut with the surrealist comedy Problemista, which was released in US theaters earlier this year. He plays Alejandro, an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador in New York City, who starts working for an eccentric artist (Tilda Swinton) and tries to achieve his dreams before his visa runs out. The cast also includes Isabella Rossellini and Past Lives' Greta Lee, and Emma Stone was on board behind the scenes as a producer.

