Disney Plus joins Netflix in making you pay to share your subscription outside your household

Disney Plus has joined Netflix in charging an additional fee to share memberships outside of a member's primary household – so, essentially, you can say goodbye to free account sharing.

The feature was launched in select markets over the summer, but has now been rolled out in United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

"Your Disney Plus subscription is meant to be used within your Household, which is a collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside there," Disney explained in a message to customers . "But what about people outside of your Household? They will need to sign up and pay for their own subscription or be added as an Extra Member to your account for an additional monthly fee to continue enjoying Disney Plus."

A profile on your account can be transferred to a new account or an Extra Member, but you can only have one Extra Member per account and the option is not available for Disney Bundle subscribers. Adding an Extra Member will cost $6.99 per month for Disney Plus Basic subscriptions and $9.99 per month for Disney Plus Premium subscribers.

Like with Netflix, you can still watch Disney Plus if you're on vacation or move house, though. When prompted, you just have to select one of two options: 'I'm away from home' or 'update household.'

