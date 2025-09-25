6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (September 26 - 28)

You're going to love our list of the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming this weekend, as it includes some of the most popular and exciting current titles. From one of 2025's biggest superhero movies to long-awaited returns of fan-favorite shows and an exciting season finale, this week's guide is packed with unmissable options – you just have to take your pick.

After taking a deep dive into the best streaming services out there, we've come up with a list of six great new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Hulu that should be on your radar right now. As we wait for new upcoming movies and the best shows to arrive to our screens soon, here we're taking a look at the newest releases.

Below, see the shows and movies that could easily be among the best of 2025 alongside Andor season 2 and KPop Demon Hunters. This week, we'll be watching the highly anticipated season finale of Alien: Earth, and the return of Apple TV Plus' hit series Slow Horses.

New TV shows

Alien: Earth season 1 finale (Hulu)

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you've been following Alien: Earth since it premiered last month, you know that tensions are rising and the stakes are higher than ever coming into the eighth and last episode of the season. The Alien show has been surprising viewers week by week, as Prodigy's revolutionary project is interrupted by the arrival of a series of extra-terrestrial specimens belonging to the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

Set two years before the events of the original Alien, the series was created by Fargo's Noah Hawley, and stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther and Essie Davies. With the xenomorph back in action, Alien: Earth is the first series in the beloved sci-fi franchise, and you can now stream the whole season on Hulu.

Alien: Earth finale episode is available to stream on Hulu from September 23. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Alice in Borderland season 3 (Netflix)

Alice In Borderland Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The long-awaited Alice in Borderland season 3 is finally here! Fans have been waiting 3 years for Netflix's hit series to return, so expectations are high. The survival action series was first released in 2020 to great success, eventually becoming the most watched Japanese Netflix title on the site worldwide.

Looking just as wild as previous installments, the new season follows on directly from the ending of season 2, where we saw Arisu and Usagi leaving the games and heading back to the real world to live a normal life. However, they can't escape the horror of the games, and one day, Usagi vanishes and later Arisu is handed the final card: the Joker. Now, per the logline, "new deadly games return", as "Arisu, Usagi and new players must navigate even more daunting, adrenaline-fueled challenges".

Alice in Borderland season 3 is available to stream on Netflix from September 25. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Slow Horses season 5 premiere (Apple TV Plus)

Slow Horses — Season 5 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

A new season of Slow Horses is upon us, and we can't wait to see what world-ending threat comes Slough House's way this time around. Based on Mick Herron's book series, the beloved Apple TV Plus series follows a group of MI5 rejects who have been relegated to desk jobs, but somehow still find themselves entangled with international espionage.

Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden are back as the leads of another action-packed season. Per the official synopsis, season 5 will see everyone feeling suspicious "when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected."

Slow Horses season 5 premieres on Apple TV Plus on September 24. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Marvel Zombies (Disney Plus)

Marvel Animation’s Marvel Zombies | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The MCU is back on the small screen, but not as you might expect. As its title reveals, Marvel Zombies is all about turning some iconic Marvel characters into zombies, while some surviving heroes try to save humanity from being destroyed by a plague of the living dead. The four-episode animated series takes place in a parallel world, much like its predecessor What If...?

Marvel fans will be thrilled to be reunited with characters like T'Challa aka Black Panther, and introduced (finally) to the MCU's first Blade (voiced by Todd Williams, not Mahershala Ali). Now, these superheroes are not featured here exactly as we remember – for example, Blade is actually rebranded as Blade Knight, a blend of the Daywalker and Moon Knight's Avatar of Konshu.

Marvel Zombies is available to watch on Disney Plus from September 24. For more, you can also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

The Good Place seasons 1 - 4 (Prime Video)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

If you never gave The Good Place a chance when it first aired from 2016 to 2020, now is the time! All seasons of the show have been added to Prime Video in the US this week, and we can't think of a more charming show to keep you entertained ahead of the new month. It will make you ask yourself some pretty big philosophical questions too.

The show starts when Eleanor Shellstrop (played by Kristen Bell) dies and is placed in the Good Place, a sort of Heaven designed and supervised by Michael (played by Cheers icon Ted Danson). She knows it's been a mistake, so she hides her morally dubious past to stay, while trying to become a better person. William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden and Star Wars star Manny Jacinto complete the main cast.

The Good Place season 1 - 4 are available on Amazon Prime from September 26. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

New movies

Superman (HBO Max)

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Superman has landed on streaming this month, following its successful $615-million box office run, and we know you can't wait to see it again. David Corenswet stars as the Man of Steel, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as his Daily Planet colleague Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as his nemesis Lex Luthor.

The first DCU movie is a perfect blend of action, comedy, and Superman lore, with several scene-stealing supporting characters and some truly memorable scenes. With Supergirl flying to cinemas next year and Superman: Man of Tomorrow already scheduled for 2027, it's time to rewatch one of 2025's best movies.

Superman is available to stream on HBO Max from September 19. For more, check out our Superman review or our Superman ending explained, and see our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

