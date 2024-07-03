Marvel's What If Season 3 is "the completion of a trilogy" and takes us to "unexpected" places

Marvel's animated Disney Plus series What if...? is set to wrap up after season three, but Marvel boss Brad Winderbaum says fans will feel "complete."

"What If...? season 3 feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, said on The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the Multiverse and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected. It has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu, The Watcher."

Marvel shared a first look at season 3 in January, which gave us our first glimpse at Sam Wilson's Captain America since 2021. The stills show Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), as well as Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Jeffrey Wright narrates the series as Uatu, The Watcher. Uatu has not yet made a live-action appearance in the MCU, though he did appear in an episode of I Am Groot.

Thor: Love and Thunder writer Matthew Chauncey serves as head writer for season 3, taking over for creator A.C. Bradley who was also head writer for the first two seasons. Fans can head to Marvel.com and enter the realm of The Watcher, who is releasing bite-size clips from the upcoming season.

What if...? season 3 is set to hit Disney Plus on December 22. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.