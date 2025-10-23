6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (October 24-26)

In our list of the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming this weekend, we're including some really exciting titles that should be on your radar. From Netflix's new original movie, which is already generating some Oscar buzz, to the final episodes of two major TV shows, this week's streaming recommendations are packed with unmissable releases – here's why you should add them to your watchlist.

With the nights getting colder, all we want is exceptional movies and TV series to keep us entertained, and a hot chocolate too, if possible. The libraries of the best streaming services out there have plenty of options, and in this guide we try to make it easier for those who feel overwhelmed by unlimited possibilities. Below, we've selected six great new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu.

As new upcoming movies and the best shows keep arriving, we're taking a look at the most recent streaming releases, including a promising remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and Gen V season 2's finale episode. Let's hope that some of them are as excellent as some of the movie and TV highlights of 2025, including Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence, and KPop Demon Hunters. Start watching!

New TV shows

It: Welcome to Derry (HBO Max)

IT: Welcome to Derry | Official Red Band Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Pennywise is back! HBO's new show It: Welcome to Derry serves as a prequel to Andy Muschietti's It and It: Chapter Two, and it is largely inspired by the interludes in Stephen King's original novel. Get ready to learn everything about Derry's dark history, from the mysterious disappearance of the Roanoke settlers to the burning of the beloved club The Black Spot. Bill Skarsgård is reprising his role as the terrifying Pennywise, which is terrific news for horror fans, as the show offers more details about the character's past.

Taking place 27 years before the events of the first It film, the show explores the origins of Pennywise and focuses on Mike's grandparents Charlotte (played by Taylour Paige) and Leroy (played by Jovan Adepo) after they move to Derry and strike up a friendship with one of the Black Spot's founders Dick Hallorann (played by Chris Chalk). Yes, THAT Dick Halloran from The Shining. The Stephen King multiverse is alive!

It: Welcome to Derry is available to stream on HBO Max from October 26. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Invasion season 3 finale episode (Apple TV Plus)

Invasion — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Invasion is wrapping another season this week, so now is the time to catch up with everything that happened in the previous episodes. The Apple TV Plus show, which follows a group of human heroes dealing with the dangers of a new and highly deadly alien invasion, is quietly one of the best sci-fi series out there, so this is definitely one for your watchlist.

Season 3 saw Golshifteh Farahani's Aneesha Malik, Shamier Anderson's Trevante Cole, and Shioli Kutsuna's Mitsuki Yamato returning for a new chapter in the show, created by X-Men writer Simon Kinberg and Hunters creator David Weil. It's best not to reveal much in case you're still undecided about starting to watch it, but let's just say that this new season sees its cast finally united after following them around the world in the previous installments – and the results are epic.

Invasion season 3 is on Apple TV Plus from October 24. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Gen V season 2 finale episode (Prime Video)

Gen V Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

After that big twist that fans saw coming in last week's episode regarding the burned-up man, we are ready to dive in into the last episode of Gen V season 2 this week and see how the story sets up the upcoming The Boys season 5. After lots of violence, blood and superhero action, the final episode is now available to watch on Prime Video.

Season 2 of the spin-off show saw Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (Derek Luh, London Thor), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) find themselves up against God U's new dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), who seems to be obsessed with unleashing Marie's supposedly infinite power. As we'll find out soon enough, she was one of two survivors of Thomas Godolkin's Odessa Project experiments, with the goal being to make super Supes.

Gen V season 2 is available on Amazon Prime from October 22. For more, read our Gen V season 2 review, and check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

New movies

A House of Dynamite (Netflix)

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

If you're looking for nail-biting suspense this weekend, Netflix has the perfect pick. It's also, at the moment, one major contender for the Oscar race. A House of Dynamite boasts a star-studded cast led by Rebecca Ferguson, while exploring fascinating topics surrounding nuclear warfare, mutually assured destruction (MAD), and the stockpiling of weapons.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the film portrays a race against time. After a missile strike is aimed at the United States, those in power scramble to discover the truth before it's too late. The cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, and Idris Elba as the US president.

A House of Dynamite is available to stream on Netflix from October 24. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (Hulu)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, the 1992 classic starring Rebecca De Mornay and Annabella Sciorra, is coming back to our screens this week with a brand-new take. Hulu's remake directed by Michelle Garza Cervera is a psychological horror-esque thriller that sees Longlegs' Maika Monroe and 10 Cloverfield Lane's Mary Elizabeth Winstead taking over from the original stars.

The story follows Polly, a nanny hired by a suburban couple to look after their new baby. However, Polly's intentions are not what they seem, and the mother, Caitlin, soon realizes that her sweet appearance conceals something meaner and darker. Raúl Castillo and Martin Starr complete the main cast.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is available to watch on Hulu on October 22. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (Disney Plus)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If you go to cinemas this weekend you can catch Jeremy Allen White's critically-acclaimed performance as Bruce Springsteen in the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. If you're staying home, but you still want to enjoy the legacy of The Boss, we have a recommendation for you – the 2024 documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, which is available to watch on Disney Plus and Hulu right now.

The film offers the most in-depth look ever at the creation of The E Street Band's legendary live performances, and includes footage of rehearsals, backstage moments alongside Springsteen and his colleagues, rare archival clips and personal reflections from the man himself. It's a fantastic watch and an even better companion to Allen White's biopic.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is available to watch on Disney Plus. For more, you can also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

