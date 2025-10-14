New It: Welcome to Derry trailer gives us a terrifying new look at Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise – and reminds us that we'll float, too

A new trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry is here – and it features plenty of blood, limbs, and a sharp-toothed dancing clown in a sewer.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we meet one of the earlier iterations of the Losers Club circa 1962...as well as an equally haunted group of adults. One of the adults in question is none other than Leroy Hanlon (Jordan Adepo), father of future Losers Club member Mike Hanlon, who ends up being stationed in Derry on military duty. At one point in the trailer, we see the US Army make their way, guns at the ready, through the sewers...where Pennywise, appearing as a zombified Uncle Sam, jumps out to greet them. Don't you worry: the evil entity does appear several times throughout the teaser in his terrifying clown form, with one particular moment giving us the jumpscare to end all jumpscares.

IT: Welcome to Derry | Official Red Band Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The trailer was first shown behind closed doors at NYCC, where audiences were also treated to not one, not two, but three scenes from the show: two of which focused on Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk) and his unlikely friendship with Leroy Hanlon (who doesn't know about Dick's Shining ability yet). The other focused on a character we can't talk about just yet, though she does make a (screaming, blood-soaked appearance) in the newly released trailer.

It: Welcome to Derry is set to hit HBO and HBO Max on October 26. For more, check out our list of the best HBO Max shows to stream right now, or, check out our list of all the upcoming Stephen King movies and shows you need to know about.