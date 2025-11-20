6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (November 21-23)

Looking for the best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend? In this list, we gather some recent releases on streaming, from the latest installment in The Conjuring saga on HBO Max to Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman's hilarious comedy on Hulu. There is something for everyone here, you just have to find whatever floats your boat – and there is plenty to choose from.

Below, see our guide with six great new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are arguably the best streaming services out there. We're also including a timely recommendation to celebrate the release of Wicked: For Good – a forgotten gem in the Oz universe that you can watch right now on Disney Plus.

Ready to dive in? These are the new movies and shows you should be watching this weekend on streaming. As new upcoming movies and the best shows continue to arrive on our screens in the coming weeks, don't forget to catch up with some of the year's best titles, including Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence, and KPop Demon Hunters.

New TV shows

The Mighty Nein (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

The unlikely heroes of The Mighty Nein are starring in their own animated series, and it's now available to watch on Prime Video! Critical Role was one of the shows that defined the actual play tabletop RPG podcast, and now the beloved D&D campaign is back, taking its name from the second season of the podcast's core adventuring group. You're not going to want to miss this one.

Per the official synopsis, "The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as 'The Beacon' falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling."

The Mighty Nein is available on Amazon Prime from November 19. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

New movies

The Conjuring: Last Rites (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

The last case for the Warrens is now available to watch on streaming, almost three months after its successful cinema run. The Conjuring: Last Rites not only became the highest grossing horror movie of 2025, but it also scored the biggest global opening ever for a horror movie. If you didn't buy your ticket to watch it, now's your chance!

Last Rites sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, with Mia Tomlinson playing their daughter Judy. The story is based on the real-life Smurl haunting, which saw a Pennsylvania couple claim that their home was inhabited by a demon for 15 years in the '70s and '80s. The Warrens come out of retirement to help the family, unaware that there are some evil forces at play and Judy is their target.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is available to watch on HBO Max from November 21. For more, read our The Conjuring: Last Rites review, and check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

The Roses (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If the weather is already depressing you, why not try to lift your spirits with a comedy this weekend? The Roses, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch, has landed on Hulu this week, and it's a hilarious (and surprisingly violent) watch. The amazing chemistry between the two leads and a star-studded supporting cast (including Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Kate McKinnon, and more) should be enough to make you press play.

A new take on the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler, the film follows couple Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch) as the façade of their perfect marriage crumbles. "As Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites," reads the synopsis.

The Roses is available to watch on Hulu from November 20. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

A tale of love, family, and loss, Train Dreams is one of the streaming highlights of the month on Netflix. Directed by Clint Bentley, the film is an adaptation of Denis Johnson's novella of the same name, and it stars Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, William H. Macy, and Kerry Condon.

The film follows the life of Robert Grainier (Edgerton), whose life "unfolds during an era of unprecedented change in early 20th-century America", according to Tudum. "Orphaned at a young age, Robert grows into adulthood among the towering forests of the Pacific Northwest, where he helps expand the nation's railroad empire alongside men as unforgettable as the landscapes they inhabit," continues the synopsis, which describes the movie as "an ode to a vanishing way of life, an ever-evolving world, and to the extraordinary possibilities that exist within even the most simple of existences."

Train Dreams is available to stream on Netflix from November 21. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Family Plan 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you enjoyed The Family Plan on Apple TV Plus, there's a sequel now available to watch with the main cast returning. Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, and Van Crosby reprise their roles from the first film, which saw them living a surreal adventure when Wahlberg's character's past as a former top assassin catches up to him. So, what's next for the family?

In the sequel, set in the holiday season, Dan (Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica (Monaghan) and their kids overseas, but a mysterious figure from his past (played by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington) will stand in their way. "An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks and car chases amid scenic European terrain," reads the logline.

The Family Plan 2 is available on Apple TV Plus from November 21. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Return to Oz (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

As Wicked: For Good lands in cinemas this weekend, we're taking the opportunity to recommend a very different film in the Oz universe, which has been mostly forgotten by modern audiences. Released in 1985, Return to Oz is an unofficial sequel to 1939's classic The Wizard of Oz, with the script using material from L. Frank Baum's early 20th century Oz novels.

Starring a very young Fairuza Balk (The Craft), the film follows Dorothy as she returns to the Land of Oz, only to find it has been conquered by the wicked Nome King and his accomplice Princess Mombi. Navigating a land filled with dangers, Dorothy must restore Oz with the help of her new friends Billina, Tik-Tok, Jack Pumpkinhead, and the Gump.

Return to Oz is available to watch on Disney Plus. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

