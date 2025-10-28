First Wicked: For Good reactions call the sequel "an epic and heartbreakingly tender conclusion" and praise Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

By published

The first Wicked: For Good reactions are in

Wicked: For Good
A select group of people have seen Wicked: For Good early, and their reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

The sequel, which arrives this November, covers the second act of the hit Broadway musical, and it sees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande returning as Elphaba and Glinda.

"#WickedForGood delivers in every way possible. The new original songs… life changing! They will melt your heart in ways you can't even imagine. Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande have cemented their places in history, this is truly an unmissable sequel," said Buzzfeed's Ada Enechi.

