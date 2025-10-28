First Wicked: For Good reactions call the sequel "an epic and heartbreakingly tender conclusion" and praise Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

A select group of people have seen Wicked: For Good early, and their reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

The sequel, which arrives this November, covers the second act of the hit Broadway musical, and it sees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande returning as Elphaba and Glinda.

"All Good Deeds Go Rewarded in Wicked: For Good. It's an epic and heartbreakingly tender conclusion to one of the most dynamic friendships in pop culture history. There's a lot for fans of the Broadway show to love with butterfly kiss sized surprises in store," wrote Deadline's Destiny Jackson.

"#WickedForGood delivers in every way possible. The new original songs… life changing! They will melt your heart in ways you can't even imagine. Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande have cemented their places in history, this is truly an unmissable sequel," said Buzzfeed's Ada Enechi.

"#WickedForGood flies high. Jon M. Chu helms an emotionally timely piece that deepens every spell cast by the first film. No surprise, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande are SPECTACULAR (again). You're NOT ready for the "For Good" duet. A heartfelt end to Oz's greatest friendship," Variety's Clayton Davis said.

"WICKED: FOR GOOD is the tricky second act handled with aplomb by director Jon M. Chu. Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo continue to own, extend and BE Glinda & Elphaba. With weaker songs, the music is still mined for everything; "For Good" & "No Good Deed" are stand-outs," wrote Metro's Tori Brazier.

"Saw Wicked: For Good last month and believe me when i say that it expands and deepens the original source material in generally exciting and innovative ways. Cynthia and Ari take their performances to the next level with jaw dropping performances. The film fully sticks the landing," said Vanity Fair's Chris Murphy.

If the hype translates into award nominations, Erivo and Grande could become the seventh and eighth people in Oscars history to be nominated twice for the same role. Last year's Wicked received 10 Oscar nominations, of which it won two.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters this November 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the year's most exciting upcoming movies for everything else that's on the way.